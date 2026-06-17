Sri Lanka Stun Defending Champions New Zealand in Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Thriller

Sri Lanka produced a stunning upset at the Women's T20 World Cup 2026, defeating defending champions New Zealand in a result that has sent shockwaves through the cricketing world.

Silva Steals the Show

The victory was built on the back of a superb half-century from Nilakshika Silva, whose commanding innings proved to be the cornerstone of Sri Lanka's winning total. The right-hander's knock provided the backbone the team needed to post a competitive score against one of the tournament's most formidable sides.

A Historic Victory

Toppling the reigning champions is no small feat in women's cricket, and this result underscores the rapid development of Sri Lanka's women's game on the international stage. New Zealand, who had arrived at the tournament carrying the weight of expectation as title holders, were unable to recover from Sri Lanka's disciplined performance across both innings.

Growing Strength of Sri Lankan Women's Cricket

This victory is a statement of intent from the Sri Lankan side, who have been steadily improving their standing in the global women's game. The performance will undoubtedly boost confidence within the squad as they look to advance further in the tournament.

Sri Lanka defeated defending champions New Zealand

Nilakshika Silva scored a crucial half-century

The result is one of the standout upsets of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Cricket fans across Sri Lanka will be celebrating this famous victory, which signals that the island nation's women's team is very much a force to be reckoned with on the world stage.

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