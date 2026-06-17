Sri Lanka Sets Sights on $36 Billion Export Target with New Five-Year Trade Strategy

Nation Charts Ambitious Course for Export Growth Through 2030

Sri Lanka has formally launched a comprehensive national export development strategy covering the period from 2026 to 2030, setting an ambitious target of generating $36 billion in export earnings by the end of the plan's duration. The initiative has been developed with technical assistance from the Asian Development Bank (ADB), signalling a structured, internationally supported approach to revitalising the country's trade sector.

A Strategic Blueprint for Trade Recovery

The five-year plan represents one of the most significant trade policy frameworks Sri Lanka has rolled out in recent years, arriving at a critical juncture as the island nation continues its broader economic recovery following a devastating financial crisis. Authorities are hoping the strategy will provide a clear roadmap for exporters, policymakers, and investors alike, aligning efforts across key industries to drive sustainable revenue growth from overseas markets.

The involvement of the Asian Development Bank in shaping the strategy lends considerable credibility to the plan, with the multilateral lender's technical expertise expected to have informed both the target-setting process and the policy mechanisms designed to achieve them.

What the Target Means for Sri Lanka

Reaching the $36 billion export milestone would mark a substantial leap from current export levels, requiring consistent growth across multiple sectors over the five-year period. Sri Lanka's export economy has historically been anchored by a handful of industries, including:

Apparel and textiles

Tea and agricultural products

Rubber-based goods

Information technology and business process outsourcing services

Tourism-related earnings

Broadening the export base and improving market access will be central to achieving the targets outlined in the new strategy.

Looking Ahead

The launch of this plan sends a clear signal that Sri Lanka is committed to rebuilding its economy on stronger, more diversified foundations. With international backing and a defined set of objectives, the 2026–2030 export development strategy will now be closely watched by trade analysts, the business community, and development partners across the region.

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