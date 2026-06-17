Ex-Intelligence Chief Suresh Sallay Presses On With Hunger Strike From Hospital Bed

Former Sri Lankan intelligence chief Suresh Sallay is continuing his hunger strike while receiving treatment at a hospital, raising concerns over his deteriorating condition and the broader political circumstances surrounding his detention.

Strike Persists Despite Medical Setting

Sallay, who previously headed Sri Lanka's State Intelligence Service, has refused to abandon his hunger strike even as he remains under medical supervision. The decision to persist with the protest action while hospitalised underscores the former official's determination to draw attention to what he considers an unjust situation.

Hunger strikes by high-profile detainees or political figures have historically drawn significant public and diplomatic scrutiny in Sri Lanka, and Sallay's case is no exception, with observers closely monitoring developments surrounding his condition and demands.

Background and Context

Suresh Sallay served as one of Sri Lanka's most senior intelligence figures, overseeing operations at the State Intelligence Service during a politically sensitive period in the country's recent history. His arrest and subsequent detention have been the subject of considerable discussion within political and security circles.

The continuation of the hunger strike from within a hospital setting is expected to intensify pressure on authorities to address the concerns raised by Sallay and his supporters. His legal representatives and family members are understood to be closely monitoring his health status.

Wider Implications

The case has attracted attention not only because of Sallay's prominent former role but also due to the questions it raises about the treatment of individuals connected to the previous administration. Political commentators suggest the situation could have broader implications for ongoing accountability processes in Sri Lanka.

Authorities have yet to issue a detailed public statement addressing the hunger strike or the specific grievances prompting it. As Sallay's protest enters further stages, calls for transparency regarding his welfare and legal standing are expected to grow louder among civil society groups and political observers alike.

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