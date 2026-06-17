Catholic Church Refutes Claims That Cardinal Ranjith Sought Appointments of Seneviratne and Abeysekara

The Catholic Church in Sri Lanka has firmly denied reports suggesting that His Eminence Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith played any role in seeking the appointments of Ravi Seneviratne and Shani Abeysekara to their respective positions.

In a strongly worded statement, the Church made clear that Cardinal Ranjith had made no such requests, distancing the Archbishop of Colombo from any political or administrative manoeuvring surrounding the two appointments.

The denial comes amid growing public speculation over the circumstances that led to the appointments, with various claims circulating in political and media circles regarding the influence of prominent figures, including religious leaders, in the decision-making process.

Church Stands Firm Against Misinformation

The Catholic Church's clarification appears to be a direct response to narratives that had begun to link Cardinal Ranjith's name to the appointments. Church officials were unequivocal in asserting that such claims were without foundation and did not reflect the Cardinal's conduct or intentions.

Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith remains one of the most respected and influential religious figures in Sri Lanka, particularly known for his outspoken advocacy for justice following the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday attacks, which claimed the lives of hundreds of Catholic worshippers and others across the island.

Sensitive Context Surrounding the Names

Both Ravi Seneviratne and Shani Abeysekara are names that carry significant weight in Sri Lanka's law enforcement and public service landscape. Abeysekara, a former senior police officer, has been a central figure in several high-profile investigations and legal proceedings in recent years.

The Catholic Church's decision to publicly address the matter reflects the sensitivity of associating Cardinal Ranjith's name with appointments of such a politically charged nature.

The Church has urged the public and media to refrain from spreading unverified claims that could misrepresent the Cardinal's position and undermine the integrity of the institution he leads.

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