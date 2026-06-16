Sri Lanka Secures Additional USD 100 Million ADB Financing Following Cabinet Approval

Sri Lanka has taken a significant step forward in strengthening its economic recovery after the Cabinet of Ministers granted approval for an additional USD 100 million in financing from the Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Cabinet Green-Lights Key Funding Package

The Cabinet's decision marks a notable development in Sri Lanka's ongoing efforts to stabilise its economy and secure international financial support. The additional funding from the Manila-based multilateral lender is expected to bolster the country's existing programme supported by the ADB.

The approval reflects the government's continued engagement with international financial institutions as Sri Lanka navigates its path through one of the most challenging economic periods in its modern history.

Significance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

The additional USD 100 million injection is anticipated to provide meaningful support to ongoing development and reform initiatives within the island nation. ADB financing has played a crucial role in underpinning Sri Lanka's broader economic stabilisation agenda in recent years.

Sri Lanka has been working closely with several multilateral lenders and bilateral partners to rebuild its foreign reserves, strengthen public finances, and restore macroeconomic stability following the devastating economic crisis that gripped the country.

Broader Context

This latest Cabinet approval comes as Sri Lanka continues to implement structural reforms tied to its International Monetary Fund programme, alongside complementary support from development partners such as the ADB. The collective financing arrangements are considered essential to maintaining fiscal discipline and restoring investor confidence in the Sri Lankan economy.

Further details regarding the specific programme components to be funded under the additional ADB allocation are expected to be made available through official government and bank communications in due course.