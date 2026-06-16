Sri Lanka's Anti-Corruption Chief Warns Officials: Declare Assets or Face Legal Consequences

Compliance Deadline Issued as Anti-Graft Authority Takes Firm Stance

Sri Lanka's anti-corruption chief has issued a stern warning to public officials, demanding that they submit their assets and liabilities declarations without further delay or risk facing legal action.

The head of the country's anti-graft body made clear that the submission of asset declarations is not optional, signalling a tougher approach to enforcing transparency and accountability among those holding public office in Sri Lanka.

A Push for Greater Transparency

The directive forms part of a broader effort to crack down on corruption and ensure that public officials are held to the highest standards of financial disclosure. Failure to comply, authorities warned, would result in formal legal proceedings being initiated against those who do not meet their obligations.

The move comes as Sri Lanka continues to grapple with persistent concerns over corruption in both the public and private sectors, with calls growing louder from civil society and international observers for more rigorous enforcement of existing anti-corruption laws.

Legal Framework Backs the Warning

Sri Lanka's legal framework requires eligible public servants and officials to periodically declare their assets and liabilities. The anti-corruption authority's latest statement underscores that this requirement will be actively enforced rather than treated as a mere formality.

Officials who have yet to submit their declarations have been put on notice that the window for voluntary compliance is narrowing, and that the institution is prepared to pursue all available legal remedies against those who remain non-compliant.

Broader Implications for Accountability

Analysts have noted that this kind of assertive posture from the anti-graft body could serve as a significant deterrent, particularly at a time when public trust in government institutions remains fragile. Consistent enforcement of asset declaration requirements is widely regarded as one of the foundational steps in building a culture of accountability.

Citizens and watchdog groups across the island are expected to closely monitor how the anti-corruption authority follows through on its warning in the weeks and months ahead.