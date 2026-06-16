Rajapaksa Seeks Court Protection Against Potential Arrest Over 2019 Easter Sunday Attacks

Former Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has approached the courts seeking legal protection against a possible arrest in connection with the devastating 2019 Easter Sunday bombings, which claimed the lives of more than 260 people across the island.

Legal Bid to Block Arrest

Rajapaksa filed a petition before the courts requesting an order that would prevent authorities from detaining him in relation to the coordinated terror attacks that targeted three churches and three luxury hotels on Easter Sunday, 21 April 2019. The attacks, carried out by local Islamist extremists, remain one of the deadliest incidents of terrorism in Sri Lanka's modern history.

The former president, who fled Sri Lanka in July 2022 amid mass public protests over the country's catastrophic economic crisis, has been a central figure in ongoing investigations into whether state intelligence failures contributed to the scale of the tragedy.

Background to the Investigation

Parliamentary and judicial inquiries conducted in the aftermath of the bombings revealed serious lapses in the country's security apparatus. Prior warnings from foreign intelligence agencies about a potential attack were allegedly not acted upon effectively by senior government and security officials at the time.

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as Secretary to the Ministry of Defence during the period leading up to the attacks, a role that placed him at the centre of questions regarding what was known, and when, about the impending threat.

The Easter Sunday attacks killed over 260 people and wounded hundreds more

Three churches and three five-star hotels in Colombo and beyond were targeted

Local jihadist group National Thowheed Jamath was identified as responsible

Investigators later established that credible warnings had been received but not adequately acted upon

Political Significance

The legal move by the former president is being closely watched by political observers and victims' advocacy groups in Sri Lanka. Families of those killed in the attacks have long demanded accountability from the highest levels of the previous administration, arguing that justice has been delayed for far too long.

The Easter Sunday bombings left an indelible wound on Sri Lankan society, and the demand for genuine accountability continues to resonate strongly among the public and the bereaved families.

Rajapaksa, who was elected president in November 2019 partly on the strength of his perceived national security credentials, resigned from office in 2022 and subsequently lived abroad before returning to Sri Lanka. His latest court petition signals that the legal proceedings surrounding the 2019 attacks are entering a significant new phase.

The case is expected to draw considerable public attention as Sri Lanka continues its broader efforts to reckon with both the tragedy of the Easter Sunday bombings and the accountability of those who held power at the time.