Israel's IAI Delivers Modernised Kfir Fighter Jets to Sri Lanka Air Force

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has successfully completed a comprehensive modernisation programme for the Sri Lanka Air Force's (SLAF) fleet of Kfir fighter jets, significantly enhancing the country's aerial combat capabilities.

Upgraded Capabilities for a Veteran Fleet

The Kfir, a combat-proven Israeli-designed fighter aircraft, has served as a cornerstone of Sri Lanka's air power for a number of years. The modernisation effort undertaken by IAI brings the aging jets up to contemporary operational standards, extending their service life and battlefield effectiveness.

The upgrades are understood to encompass advanced avionics systems, improved weapons integration, and enhanced cockpit displays, allowing Sri Lankan pilots to operate the aircraft with greater precision and situational awareness in modern combat environments.

Strengthening Sri Lanka's Defence Posture

The completion of the programme marks a significant milestone for the Sri Lanka Air Force, which has consistently sought to maintain a credible and capable aerial defence force. Modernising existing platforms rather than procuring entirely new aircraft represents a cost-effective approach to sustaining air power.

IAI, one of Israel's foremost defence and aerospace companies, has a long-standing reputation for upgrading legacy fighter platforms for air forces around the world. The company's expertise in retrofitting the Kfir — an aircraft it originally developed — made it the natural choice for this undertaking.

A Long-Standing Partnership

Sri Lanka and Israel have maintained a defence cooperation relationship over several decades. The SLAF acquired its Kfir jets as part of efforts to bolster its strike capabilities, and these aircraft played a notable operational role during the final stages of the country's prolonged internal conflict.

With the modernisation now complete, the upgraded Kfir fleet is expected to remain a vital component of Sri Lanka's air defence architecture for years to come, ensuring that the Air Force retains a credible fast-jet capability well into the future.

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