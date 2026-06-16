Gotabaya Rajapaksa Files Court Petition to Block His Own Arrest

Former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has taken legal action in the Court of Appeal, filing a writ petition seeking a court order that would prevent authorities from arresting him.

A Significant Legal Move

The petition, filed by the former head of state, represents one of the more extraordinary legal manoeuvres seen in recent Sri Lankan political history. By approaching the Court of Appeal in this manner, Gotabaya Rajapaksa is essentially requesting judicial protection from potential arrest by law enforcement authorities.

What the Petition Entails

Writ petitions of this nature are used to compel or restrain public authorities from taking specific actions. In this case, the former president is seeking to restrain investigating or arresting officers from detaining him. The filing signals that Gotabaya and his legal team believe an arrest may be imminent or is being actively considered by authorities.

Background Context

Gotabaya Rajapaksa served as Sri Lanka's eighth President before fleeing the country in July 2022 amid the unprecedented public uprising driven by the island's worst economic crisis in modern history. Massive public protests, culminating in demonstrators storming the Presidential Secretariat, forced him to abandon office. He subsequently resigned and eventually returned to Sri Lanka after spending time abroad.

Since his return, the former president has faced ongoing scrutiny from investigators examining various matters connected to his tenure in office, including decisions made during the economic crisis that devastated millions of Sri Lankan families.

Legal and Political Implications

The petition is expected to draw considerable public attention given the high-profile nature of the petitioner. Legal observers will be closely watching how the Court of Appeal responds to the application, as its outcome could carry significant implications for accountability efforts in the post-crisis period.

For many Sri Lankans who suffered through fuel shortages, prolonged power cuts, and medicine scarcities during the economic collapse, the legal proceedings surrounding former officials from that era remain a matter of deep public interest.

Further hearings on the petition are anticipated in the coming days, with the Court of Appeal expected to determine whether interim relief will be granted to the former president while the matter is considered.

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