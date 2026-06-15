West Indies Snatch T20I Series With Heart-Stopping Last-Over Victory Over Sri Lanka

West Indies claimed the T20I series against Sri Lanka with a nail-biting last-over triumph, sealing a 2-1 series victory in a match that kept fans on the edge of their seats until the final delivery.

A Series Decided in the Final Moments

The Caribbean side demonstrated their trademark flair for high-pressure cricket, holding their nerve when it mattered most to edge out the hosts in a contest that went down to the wire. The victory secured the three-match T20I series 2-1 in favour of West Indies.

Sri Lanka had fought hard throughout the series, levelling after an earlier defeat to force a decisive third encounter. The final match proved to be a tense affair, with the outcome remaining uncertain deep into the closing stages before West Indies ultimately found a way through.

Familiar Struggles for the Islanders

The defeat will be a bitter pill to swallow for the Sri Lankan side, who came agonisingly close to clinching the series on home soil. Allowing the match to slip away in the final over will no doubt prompt reflection from both players and management ahead of upcoming commitments.

West Indies, known for their explosive batting and ability to turn matches around in short bursts, once again showcased why they remain one of the most dangerous sides in the shortest format of the game.

What Lies Ahead

Attention will now turn to Sri Lanka's next assignment as the national side looks to regroup and address the frailties exposed during this series. The team's inability to close out a series at home against a formidable West Indies outfit raises questions that the coaching staff will need to answer promptly.

For West Indies, the series win adds another encouraging chapter to their T20I record and will provide significant confidence heading into future assignments on the international calendar.

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