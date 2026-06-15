Suspicious Double Death Discovered in Bulathsinhala Sparks Police Probe

Authorities have launched a formal investigation after a man and a woman were found dead under mysterious circumstances in the Bulathsinhala area, police confirmed.

The bodies of the couple were discovered on the upper floor of a premises in the area, raising immediate concerns among local residents and law enforcement officials. The exact nature of the deaths has not yet been established, prompting investigators to treat the case as suspicious.

Investigation Underway

Police have cordoned off the scene and are conducting a thorough examination of the location where the bodies were found. Forensic teams have been deployed to gather evidence and determine the cause and manner of death.

Investigators have not yet ruled out foul play, and the case remains open as officers work to piece together the events that led to the deaths of the two individuals.

Community on Edge

The discovery has unsettled the local community in Bulathsinhala, with residents expressing concern over the incident. Authorities have urged anyone with information relevant to the case to come forward and assist with the ongoing investigation.

Further details are expected to emerge as post-mortem examinations are carried out and police advance their inquiries into this troubling incident.