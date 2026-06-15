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Sri Lanka Makes History as Over 5,000 Bharatanatyam Dancers Shatter Guinness World Record

15 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
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Sri Lanka Makes History as Over 5,000 Bharatanatyam Dancers Shatter Guinness World Record

Sri Lanka has etched its name in the global record books after more than 5,000 Bharatanatyam dancers came together in a breathtaking display of classical Indian dance, successfully claiming a Guinness World Record in what has been hailed as a landmark cultural achievement.

A Historic Gathering of Classical Dancers

The momentous event saw thousands of Bharatanatyam performers unite on a single stage, delivering a synchronised performance of the ancient classical dance form that has deep roots in South Asian heritage. The sheer scale of the gathering made it one of the most remarkable cultural spectacles ever witnessed on the island.

Bharatanatyam, one of the oldest and most revered classical dance traditions originating from Tamil Nadu in South India, holds significant cultural importance among Sri Lanka's Tamil community and the broader South Asian diaspora.

A Milestone for Sri Lanka's Cultural Identity

The record-breaking achievement is being widely celebrated as a proud moment not only for the Tamil community but for Sri Lanka as a whole, showcasing the country's rich and diverse artistic heritage on an international stage.

Organisers and participants alike expressed immense pride in the accomplishment, with many describing the event as a once-in-a-lifetime experience that demonstrated the power of cultural unity and artistic dedication.

Global Recognition

The official Guinness World Record certification confirmed the historic nature of the performance, drawing attention from cultural communities and media outlets across the region, including the South Asian diaspora in Malaysia and beyond.

The achievement is expected to inspire future generations of classical dancers across Sri Lanka, reinforcing the importance of preserving and promoting traditional art forms as a vital part of the nation's cultural fabric.

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See what readers are saying — and add your view.

D
Dilani Wickramasinghe 15 Jun 2026

goverment should support these kind of events more, better than wasting money on politics

N
Nadeesha Kumari 15 Jun 2026

Bharatanatyam is part of our culture too, good to see it celebrated here

H
Hashini Madushani 15 Jun 2026

wow 5000 dancers thats actually impressive, Sri Lanka representing

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 15 Jun 2026

yes but why we never heard about this before the event? no promotion at all

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