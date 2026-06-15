Sajith Premadasa Welcomes Reported US–Iran Agreement to End Hostilities

Opposition Leader Sajith Premadasa has expressed his welcome of the reported agreement reached between the United States and Iran to bring an end to their ongoing hostilities, describing the development as a positive step forward for regional and global stability.

Premadasa, who leads the Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), voiced his support for the diplomatic breakthrough, signalling the importance of peaceful resolution between the two nations whose tensions have long been a source of concern for the international community.

A Call for Peace

The Opposition Leader emphasised that dialogue and diplomacy must always be prioritised over conflict, particularly in a world still grappling with the consequences of multiple ongoing crises. His remarks reflect a broader sentiment shared by many global leaders who have urged restraint and negotiation between Washington and Tehran.

Relations between the United States and Iran have been strained for decades, marked by sanctions, proxy conflicts, and heightened military tensions across the Middle East. Any movement toward a formal agreement between the two powers has been widely regarded as significant for international peace efforts.

Implications for Sri Lanka

For Sri Lanka, stability in the Middle East carries particular weight. A large number of Sri Lankan migrant workers are employed across the Gulf region, and disruptions caused by conflict in the broader Middle East can have direct consequences on their safety and remittances sent home to families across the island.

Additionally, Sri Lanka's oil imports and shipping routes through the region mean that de-escalation between the US and Iran could contribute to easing global energy price pressures — a factor of considerable importance to the country as it continues its economic recovery.

Premadasa's statement positions the SJB as supportive of multilateral diplomacy and international stability, themes that resonate strongly with Sri Lanka's traditional foreign policy stance of non-alignment and peaceful coexistence.

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