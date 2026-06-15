Ranil Warns of Looming Economic Collapse, Urges Opposition to Stand United

Former President and United National Party (UNP) leader Ranil Wickremesinghe has sounded a sharp alarm over Sri Lanka's economic trajectory, claiming the country is being driven toward a catastrophic financial breakdown under the current administration.

Speaking at a meeting of the UNP Working Committee, Wickremesinghe did not hold back in his assessment of the government's stewardship of the economy, alleging that present policies are pushing the nation toward what he described as "total collapse."

A Stark Warning From a Familiar Voice

Wickremesinghe, who himself helmed the country's economic recovery efforts during one of Sri Lanka's darkest financial periods as President, argued that the hard-won gains achieved through painful structural reforms and International Monetary Fund negotiations are now at serious risk of being squandered.

The former president's warning carries particular weight given his direct involvement in steering Sri Lanka through the unprecedented 2022 economic crisis, which saw the country default on its foreign debt and face crippling shortages of fuel, medicine, and essential goods.

Call for a United Opposition Front

Beyond sounding the alarm, Wickremesinghe used the Working Committee gathering to call on opposition political forces to set aside their differences and close ranks in the face of what he characterised as a worsening national situation.

He urged opposition parties to forge a unified front, suggesting that a fragmented opposition would be ill-equipped to hold the government accountable or offer Sri Lankan voters a credible alternative path forward.

Political Context

The UNP, once the dominant force in Sri Lankan politics, has seen its electoral fortunes diminish significantly in recent years. Wickremesinghe's renewed public activism and his calls for opposition solidarity signal an attempt to reassert his party's relevance on the national political stage.

His remarks are likely to intensify debate over the government's economic management at a time when many Sri Lankans continue to feel the lingering pressures of the cost-of-living crisis, rising prices, and ongoing fiscal constraints tied to the country's IMF programme.

Political analysts will be watching closely to see whether Wickremesinghe's appeal resonates with other opposition leaders, and whether it translates into any meaningful coordination among parties currently outside of government.