John Keells Holdings Posts Strong 26% EBITDA Growth of Rs. 16.35 Billion in First Quarter

John Keells Holdings (JKH), one of Sri Lanka's largest diversified conglomerates, has reported a robust financial performance for the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year, with group earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) rising 26 percent to Rs. 16.35 billion.

Strong Opening Quarter for the Conglomerate

The impressive EBITDA growth signals a strong start to the new financial year for the blue-chip company, which operates across a broad range of sectors including leisure, retail, transportation, property, and financial services. The double-digit percentage increase reflects continued momentum in the group's core business segments as Sri Lanka's economic recovery gathers pace.

Key Financial Highlights

Group EBITDA reached Rs. 16.35 billion during the first quarter of financial year 2026/27

EBITDA growth of 26 percent recorded compared to the corresponding period of the previous financial year

Significance for the Market

The performance is being closely watched by investors and market analysts, as JKH is widely regarded as a bellwether for the broader Sri Lankan economy. A sustained improvement in EBITDA at this scale suggests growing consumer confidence and increased business activity across multiple sectors of the economy.

JKH's first-quarter results are expected to set a positive tone for the remainder of the financial year, with stakeholders anticipating further details on individual sector contributions and the group's outlook in the months ahead.