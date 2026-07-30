Sri Lanka Pushes Ahead With Intellectual Property Reforms to Strengthen US Trade Ties and Attract Investment

Sri Lanka is accelerating efforts to overhaul its intellectual property (IP) framework, with business leaders and regulatory bodies joining forces to call for more robust protections as the country seeks to deepen trade and investment links with the United States.

A Strategic Push for Stronger IP Standards

The reform drive comes at a pivotal moment for Sri Lanka's economy, which is working to rebuild credibility and competitiveness on the global stage following years of financial turbulence. Strengthening intellectual property rights has emerged as a key priority, with stakeholders arguing that the current legal architecture is insufficient to meet the expectations of international investors and trading partners.

Both the private sector and government regulators have been vocal in stressing that meaningful IP reform is not merely a bureaucratic exercise, but a practical necessity for unlocking greater access to the lucrative US market and attracting foreign direct investment into knowledge-intensive industries.

Business Community Raises the Alarm

Industry groups have highlighted that weak IP enforcement continues to deter high-value investors, particularly in sectors such as pharmaceuticals, technology, and creative industries. Without adequate safeguards, companies developing proprietary products or innovations remain reluctant to establish or expand operations in Sri Lanka.

Inadequate patent protection remains a significant concern for foreign pharmaceutical and technology firms

Copyright enforcement gaps continue to undermine the local creative and digital economy

Trademark infringement poses reputational and financial risks to both local and international brands operating in the country

Regulators have echoed these concerns, noting that aligning Sri Lanka's IP regime with internationally recognised standards — including those upheld under US trade frameworks — would send a strong signal to potential investors that the country is serious about protecting innovation and commercial interests.

US Trade Relations in Focus

The United States remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant trading partners, and access to the US market under preferential trade arrangements has historically been a critical driver of export revenue. Advocates for reform argue that elevating IP standards is essential to sustaining and potentially expanding that access, particularly as Washington places increasing emphasis on IP compliance in its bilateral and multilateral trade engagements.

Strengthening intellectual property protection is central to positioning Sri Lanka as a credible and competitive destination for American investment and a reliable partner in trade.

What Reforms Are on the Table

While specific legislative details continue to be deliberated, the reform agenda is understood to encompass updates to patent laws, enhanced copyright enforcement mechanisms, and improved institutional capacity within the National Intellectual Property Office of Sri Lanka. There is also a growing push to modernise dispute resolution processes to make them faster and more accessible for rights holders.

Observers note that the success of these reforms will depend not only on passing new legislation but also on sustained political will to implement and enforce the changes on the ground. For Sri Lanka, getting IP reform right could prove to be a significant step forward in its broader ambition to reintegrate into global value chains and present itself as an investment-friendly economy in the Indo-Pacific region.