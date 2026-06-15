2025 O/L Exam Results Facing Likely Delay, Department of Examinations Confirms

The release of results for the 2025 GCE Ordinary Level (O/L) examinations is expected to be delayed, the Department of Examinations has announced, disappointing hundreds of thousands of students awaiting their outcomes.

A spokesperson for the Department confirmed yesterday that the results had originally been scheduled for release on June 15, however the process of finalising the results has not been completed within the anticipated timeframe.

Students and Parents Left in Uncertainty

The announcement is likely to cause concern among the large number of students across the island who sat the national examination, as well as their families, many of whom have been making advance plans for further studies based on the expected release date.

The GCE Ordinary Level examination is one of the most significant academic milestones in the Sri Lankan education system, with results determining students' eligibility to proceed to the Advanced Level stream and shaping their future academic and career pathways.

No New Date Confirmed

The Department of Examinations has yet to announce a revised date for the release of the results. Authorities have urged students and parents to await an official communication from the Department regarding the updated schedule.

Further details on the reasons behind the delay and a confirmed new release date are expected to be made public in the coming days.

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