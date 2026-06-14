Trump Announces Sunday Signing for US-Iran Deal as Tehran Questions Timeline

United States President Donald Trump has declared that a landmark agreement aimed at ending hostilities between Washington and Tehran is set to be signed this Sunday, even as Iranian officials raised questions over the proposed timeline.

Trump's Announcement

Taking to social media, Trump confirmed that negotiations between the two nations had progressed to the point of a scheduled signing, signalling what could be a significant diplomatic breakthrough in one of the world's most closely watched geopolitical rivalries.

The US President also indicated that the Strait of Hormuz — one of the most strategically vital shipping lanes in the world — would be open to all vessels once the deal is formally agreed upon. The strait, which connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman, handles a substantial portion of global oil trade, making its status a matter of international economic concern.

Iran Casts Doubt on Timing

Despite Trump's confident tone, Iranian officials moved to temper expectations, casting doubt on whether Sunday's signing would proceed as announced. Tehran has not confirmed the specific timeline put forward by the US President, leaving the exact status of the agreement uncertain.

What This Means for the Region

Should the deal move forward, it would mark a dramatic shift in relations between the United States and Iran, two nations that have been locked in decades of tension, sanctions, and periodic confrontation. For Sri Lanka and other nations heavily dependent on Middle Eastern oil imports, any stabilisation of the region — particularly around the Strait of Hormuz — would carry notable economic implications.

The international community is watching closely as both sides navigate the final stages of what appears to be a potentially historic agreement, though the coming hours will determine whether Sunday's signing becomes a reality or a delayed ambition.

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