Sri Lanka Marks Esala Full Moon Poya in Nationwide Buddhist Observances

Buddhists across Sri Lanka are observing the sacred Esala Full Moon Poya Day, one of the most significant religious occasions in the Theravada Buddhist calendar, with devotees gathering at temples and sacred sites throughout the island.

A Day of Deep Religious Significance

Esala Poya holds a place of profound importance in Sri Lankan Buddhist tradition, commemorating several landmark events in the life and teachings of the Buddha. Among the most revered is the delivery of the first sermon — the Dhammacakkappavattana Sutta — by the Gautama Buddha to his five disciples at Deer Park in Isipatana, Benares, an event widely regarded as the setting in motion of the Wheel of Dhamma.

The day also holds significance as it marks the period associated with the conception of the Bodhisattva and the descent of the sacred Tooth Relic to Sri Lanka, making it a particularly cherished occasion for devotees on the island.

Island-Wide Devotion

Temples across all provinces have opened their doors to large numbers of devotees, who observe the day by engaging in religious activities including:

Observing sil and participating in meditation sessions

Offering flowers, incense, and oil lamps at shrines

Listening to Dhamma sermons delivered by members of the Maha Sangha

Taking part in pirith chanting ceremonies

A National Day of Reflection

Esala Poya is a public holiday in Sri Lanka, and the occasion traditionally draws large congregations to prominent religious sites including the Sri Dalada Maligawa in Kandy, which houses the sacred Tooth Relic of the Buddha. The Esala season is also closely associated with the world-renowned Esala Perahera procession held annually in Kandy.

Esala Poya is not only a day of religious devotion but also a moment for Sri Lankans to reconnect with the core values of compassion, mindfulness, and peaceful coexistence that lie at the heart of Buddhist teaching.

The observance serves as an annual reminder of Sri Lanka's deep-rooted Buddhist heritage and its enduring place at the centre of the nation's cultural and spiritual identity.

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