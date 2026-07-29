Police Constable Found Dead at Walana Station in Suspected Suicide

A 28-year-old police constable attached to the Walana Central Anti-Vice Striking Force has died in what authorities are treating as a suicide, police confirmed.

The young officer was found dead at the police station, prompting an immediate investigation by senior officials. Details surrounding the circumstances of the incident remain under active inquiry.

The death has sent shockwaves through the local police community, raising fresh concerns about the mental health and wellbeing of officers serving within the Sri Lanka Police force.

Investigation Underway

Police authorities have launched a formal investigation into the incident to determine the full circumstances leading up to the constable's death. Officials have not yet released further details pending the outcome of that inquiry.

Mental Health Concerns Within the Force

The tragedy has reignited calls for greater attention to psychological support services for police personnel, who often operate under significant stress in their day-to-day duties.

Mental health advocates and police welfare groups have long urged authorities to establish more robust counselling and support mechanisms for officers across all ranks.

Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please reach out to a mental health professional or contact a local support helpline.