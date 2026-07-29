Saudi Arabia and US Launch Coordinated Strikes Against Iran-Backed Militants in Iraq

Saudi Arabia has conducted targeted military strikes against Iran-backed armed groups operating in Iraq, carrying out the operations in close coordination with the United States Central Command (CENTCOM), according to official reports.

A Joint Military Operation

The strikes mark a significant development in the ongoing effort by regional and Western powers to counter the growing influence of Iran-aligned militant factions across the Middle East. The coordinated nature of the operation between Riyadh and Washington signals a deepening of their military partnership in addressing shared security concerns in the region.

Targeting Iran-Backed Groups

The strikes were directed specifically at armed groups in Iraq that operate under Iranian backing. Such factions have long been a source of tension in the region, frequently accused of destabilising activities including rocket and drone attacks on coalition and allied forces stationed across the Middle East.

Regional Implications

The military action comes amid heightened tensions across the broader Middle East, with Iran's network of proxy forces continuing to assert influence in multiple countries, including Iraq, Yemen, Syria, and Lebanon.

Saudi Arabia has increasingly taken an assertive military posture against Iranian-backed threats.

CENTCOM has been actively engaged in countering militant activity across the region.

Iraq has repeatedly found itself at the centre of proxy confrontations between regional powers.

Analysts are watching closely to see whether the strikes provoke retaliatory action from the targeted groups or their Iranian backers, which could further escalate an already volatile regional security environment.

The coordinated strikes between Saudi Arabia and CENTCOM represent a rare and notable display of joint military action aimed at curbing Iranian influence in Iraq.

Further details regarding the specific targets, the scale of the strikes, and any reported casualties are expected to emerge as the situation develops.

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