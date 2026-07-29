Sri Lanka Reaffirms Commitment to ASEAN Peace Treaty at Historic 50th Anniversary Summit in Manila

Sri Lanka has reaffirmed its dedication to regional peace and cooperation with Southeast Asia, as Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath represented the island nation at a landmark high-level diplomatic gathering in the Philippines.

Marking Half a Century of Regional Diplomacy

Minister Herath participated in the High-Level Conference of the High Contracting Parties to the Treaty of Amity and Cooperation (TAC) in Southeast Asia, held on 24 July 2026 in Pasay City, Metro Manila. The conference was convened to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the landmark treaty, which has long served as a cornerstone of peace, mutual respect, and non-interference among nations across the Asian region.

Sri Lanka's Enduring Ties with ASEAN

Sri Lanka's participation in the summit underscores the country's continued engagement with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and its broader commitment to multilateral diplomacy. The TAC, originally signed in 1976, enshrines key principles including the peaceful settlement of disputes and the renunciation of the threat or use of force — values that Sri Lanka has consistently aligned itself with on the international stage.

Foreign Minister Herath's attendance at the Manila conference signals Colombo's intent to strengthen its partnerships within the Southeast Asian framework at a time when regional cooperation and diplomatic outreach remain central to Sri Lanka's foreign policy priorities.

A Significant Regional Platform

The High-Level Conference brought together high contracting parties from across Asia and beyond, reflecting the treaty's growing significance as a symbol of collective commitment to regional stability. For Sri Lanka, the summit provided an important opportunity to engage directly with counterparts from across the region and reaffirm its support for the foundational principles that underpin ASEAN-led cooperation.

Sri Lanka acceded to the TAC in 2007 and has since maintained its standing as a committed signatory, participating in key diplomatic milestones tied to the treaty's evolution over the decades.

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