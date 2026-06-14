Sri Lanka Railways Website Crippled by Cyberattack Targeting Train Schedule System

Sri Lanka Railways has fallen victim to a cyberattack that has disrupted its official website, with the train schedule system bearing the brunt of the assault, leaving commuters unable to access vital travel information online.

Cyberattack Targets Key Public Service Platform

The attack struck the Sri Lanka Railways digital platform, specifically compromising the train schedule system that thousands of daily commuters rely upon to plan their journeys across the island. The incident has raised fresh concerns about the cybersecurity preparedness of state-run institutions in Sri Lanka.

While full technical details of the breach have not yet been disclosed by authorities, the attack rendered the schedule-related functions of the official Railways website inaccessible, causing significant inconvenience to passengers who depend on the platform for up-to-date timetable information.

Growing Threat to Public Sector Digital Infrastructure

The incident highlights a troubling pattern of cyberattacks targeting government-affiliated digital services in Sri Lanka. Public sector websites and systems have increasingly become targets for malicious actors in recent years, prompting calls for stronger national cybersecurity frameworks and investment in digital infrastructure protection.

The train schedule system was specifically compromised in the attack

Commuters were left unable to access timetable information through the official website

Sri Lanka Railways authorities have yet to issue a full statement on the extent of the damage

Commuters Urged to Seek Alternative Information

Passengers are advised to contact Sri Lanka Railways directly or visit railway stations in person for accurate and updated train schedule information while the website remains affected. Authorities are expected to investigate the breach and work towards restoring full functionality of the platform as swiftly as possible.

The attack on Sri Lanka Railways is a stark reminder of the urgent need for robust cybersecurity measures across all government digital services in the country.

No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack, and it remains unclear whether any sensitive data was compromised during the incident. Investigations are reported to be ongoing.