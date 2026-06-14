Sri Lanka Railways Official Website Struck by Cyberattack

The official website of Sri Lanka Railways fell victim to a cyberattack on Wednesday (14), according to railway authorities, raising fresh concerns about the vulnerability of state institutions to digital threats.

Officials confirmed that the attack targeted the railway department's online platform, disrupting its normal operations. Further details regarding the nature and extent of the breach were being assessed by the relevant authorities at the time of reporting.

State Infrastructure Under Digital Threat

The incident highlights growing concerns over the cybersecurity readiness of Sri Lanka's public sector institutions. Government websites and digital platforms have increasingly become targets for malicious actors, both locally and internationally, as the country continues its push toward digital governance.

Sri Lanka Railways operates one of the country's most widely used public transport networks, serving millions of passengers across the island. Its online platform provides critical services including schedule information and ticketing facilities, making any disruption a matter of public concern.

Investigation Underway

Authorities have acknowledged the attack and are understood to be working to restore full functionality to the website while investigating the source and method of the breach. No group has claimed responsibility at this stage.

The public has been urged to remain patient while technical teams work to address the situation and secure the platform against further intrusion.