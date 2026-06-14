Sri Lanka Government Eyes Rs. 2 Trillion Capital Expenditure Allocation for Upcoming Year

The Sri Lankan government is planning to allocate approximately Rs. 2,000 billion for capital expenditure in the coming year, according to a senior cabinet minister, signalling an ambitious push toward economic recovery and infrastructure development.

Significant Investment Drive

The Minister of Health, speaking on the government's fiscal plans, revealed the proposed capital expenditure figure, which would represent a major commitment to public investment as the country continues to navigate its path out of the economic crisis that gripped the island nation in recent years.

Capital expenditure allocations are widely regarded as a key indicator of a government's development ambitions, covering investments in infrastructure, public facilities, and long-term national assets. A Rs. 2 trillion commitment would mark one of the most substantial such allocations in recent Sri Lankan budgetary history.

Economic Recovery Context

Sri Lanka has been working steadily to rebuild its economy following the devastating financial crisis of 2022, which saw the country default on its external debt for the first time. Since then, successive administrations have pursued fiscal consolidation measures under the guidance of the International Monetary Fund.

A large capital expenditure envelope, if approved, would be aimed at:

Accelerating infrastructure development across the country

Stimulating economic activity and job creation

Strengthening public services including health and education

Supporting long-term sustainable growth targets

Looking Ahead

The proposed allocation is expected to be formally presented as part of the government's upcoming budget proposals. Analysts and opposition parties are likely to scrutinise the plan closely, particularly regarding how such expenditure will be financed while the country remains committed to meeting IMF programme targets and maintaining fiscal discipline.

Further details on the breakdown and prioritisation of the proposed Rs. 2,000 billion capital expenditure are anticipated as budget preparations progress in the weeks ahead.