Sri Lanka Climbs to Second Place in South Asia on Global Peace Index

Sri Lanka has secured a notable position on the latest Global Peace Index, ranking 67th in the world and emerging as the second most peaceful nation in South Asia, according to the latest findings from the index.

A Positive Signal for the Island Nation

The ranking represents an encouraging development for Sri Lanka, which has navigated significant political and economic turbulence in recent years. Being recognised among the more peaceful nations in the South Asian region reflects a degree of stability that the country has been working to rebuild following its most severe economic crisis in decades.

The Global Peace Index, which is produced annually by the Institute for Economics and Peace, measures nations across a range of indicators including levels of societal safety, ongoing domestic and international conflict, and the degree of militarisation within a country.

Standing Tall in the Region

Within South Asia, Sri Lanka's second-place finish places it ahead of several larger regional neighbours, underscoring the progress the island has made in maintaining internal order and reducing conflict-related pressures. The achievement is particularly significant given the backdrop of the country's recent struggles.

Analysts and policymakers are likely to view this ranking as a positive indicator for Sri Lanka's international image, which is especially important as the country continues efforts to attract foreign investment and revive its tourism industry.

Why This Matters

Peace rankings carry real-world implications beyond symbolic recognition. Countries that score well on the Global Peace Index often benefit from:

Increased investor confidence and improved access to international capital markets

Higher levels of tourist arrivals, as travellers seek safe and stable destinations

Stronger diplomatic relationships and greater leverage in multilateral negotiations

Improved prospects for sustainable long-term economic growth

For Sri Lanka, which is actively seeking to stabilise its economy and restore public confidence following years of hardship, the recognition serves as both a validation of current conditions and an opportunity to project a renewed image to the world.

Sri Lanka's placement on the Global Peace Index reflects the resilience of its people and the ongoing efforts to restore normalcy and stability across the island.

As the country continues on its path toward economic recovery, maintaining and improving upon this peace standing will remain a key priority for both the government and civil society stakeholders.

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