Second Iranian Vessel Spotted Near Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone, Government Confirms

A second Iranian vessel has been detected in the vicinity of Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), a Cabinet Spokesman has confirmed, raising fresh concerns over maritime activity in Sri Lankan waters.

Government Acknowledges Vessel's Presence

The Cabinet Spokesman made the announcement, bringing to light the presence of another Iranian ship operating near the island nation's maritime boundary. The development comes as Sri Lanka continues to monitor foreign naval and commercial vessel movements within and around its EEZ.

Sri Lanka's Exclusive Economic Zone extends 200 nautical miles from its coastline, granting the country sovereign rights over exploration and use of marine resources within that boundary under international maritime law.

A Recurring Concern

This is not the first instance of an Iranian vessel being reported near Sri Lankan waters. The identification of yet another ship in the region is expected to prompt further scrutiny from Sri Lankan maritime and defence authorities, who are tasked with safeguarding the country's oceanic interests.

Sri Lanka occupies a strategically vital position in the Indian Ocean, sitting along some of the world's busiest shipping lanes. As a result, the monitoring of foreign vessel activity in and around its EEZ remains a matter of significant national importance.

Authorities on Alert

While specific details regarding the vessel's purpose or exact coordinates were not immediately disclosed, the government's acknowledgement of the situation signals that relevant agencies are tracking the development closely.

Sri Lankan authorities are expected to provide further updates as investigations into the vessel's presence and intentions continue. Maritime security analysts are likely to watch the situation with keen interest given the broader regional dynamics at play in the Indian Ocean.

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