Minor Flooding Reported in Kalu River Basin Following Heavy Rainfall in Upper Catchments

Heavy rainfall recorded in the upper catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin has triggered minor flood conditions in parts of the Kalu River Basin, authorities have warned.

The Irrigation Department and relevant disaster management agencies are closely monitoring water levels across the basin as significant precipitation continues to affect the region's upper catchment zones.

Flood Conditions Developing

The sustained downpours in the elevated catchment areas of the Kuda Ganga sub-basin have caused water levels in the Kalu River system to rise, resulting in minor inundation in low-lying areas within the basin.

Residents living in flood-prone areas along the river system are being urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions as water levels may continue to fluctuate depending on further rainfall activity upstream.

Residents Advised to Stay Alert

Authorities are appealing to communities in vulnerable areas to stay informed through official updates and to be prepared to move to higher ground if conditions worsen.

Avoid crossing flooded roads or waterways

Keep essential belongings and documents in a safe, accessible location

Monitor official announcements from the Disaster Management Centre

Contact emergency services immediately if evacuation becomes necessary

The situation is being actively assessed by relevant government agencies, and further updates are expected as conditions develop across the Kalu River Basin.