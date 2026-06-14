Met Department Warns of Strong Winds and Rough Seas Off Southern and Western Coasts

The Department of Meteorology has issued an official warning cautioning mariners and coastal communities about strong winds and rough sea conditions expected along sea areas extending from Kalpitiya to the southern and western coastlines of Sri Lanka.

Warning Details

The meteorological authorities have urged those venturing into the affected sea zones to exercise extreme caution, as deteriorating weather conditions pose a significant risk to fishing vessels and other small craft operating in these waters.

Coastal Communities Advised to Stay Alert

Residents living along the western and southern coastal belts have been advised to remain vigilant and stay updated with the latest weather advisories issued by the Department of Meteorology. Fishermen in particular are strongly encouraged to avoid venturing out to sea until conditions improve and the warning is lifted.

Strong wind conditions are expected across the warned sea areas

Rough seas pose a danger to small and medium-sized vessels

The warning covers sea areas from Kalpitiya along the western and southern coasts

Members of the public and fishing communities are advised to monitor official meteorological updates closely and refrain from unnecessary sea travel during the warning period.

The Department of Meteorology continues to monitor prevailing weather patterns and has indicated that further updates will be issued as conditions develop. The public is encouraged to follow all official guidance to ensure their safety during this period of adverse weather.

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