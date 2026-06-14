Historic Moment: Lewis Hamilton Claims First Ferrari Victory at Age 41

Motorsport legend Lewis Hamilton has etched yet another remarkable chapter into his storied career, claiming his first-ever victory for Scuderia Ferrari — achieving the milestone at the age of 41.

A Dream Result for Hamilton and Ferrari

The British seven-time Formula One World Champion, who made a high-profile switch to the iconic Italian team ahead of the 2025 season, finally delivered the victory that Ferrari faithful and Hamilton supporters around the world had been eagerly anticipating since the partnership was announced.

The win marks a deeply emotional moment for Hamilton, who left the dominant Mercedes outfit after over a decade of success to take on a fresh challenge with one of the sport's most celebrated and historic constructors.

Defying Time on the Racing Circuit

At 41 years of age, Hamilton continues to silence those who questioned whether he still possessed the pace and hunger required to compete at the very pinnacle of motorsport. His latest triumph stands as a testament to his extraordinary longevity and enduring competitive spirit.

Hamilton is widely regarded as one of the greatest Formula One drivers of all time, having broken numerous records throughout his career, including the all-time record for race victories and pole positions in the sport.

A New Legacy Begins

The victory is expected to galvanise both Hamilton and the Ferrari team as they push forward in their respective quests — Hamilton seeking an unprecedented eighth Drivers' Championship, and Ferrari aiming to end a long wait for Constructors' glory.

For fans of Formula One across Sri Lanka and the globe, this result serves as a powerful reminder that in the hands of a true champion, age remains nothing more than a number.

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