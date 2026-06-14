Colombo Makes History as Over 5,000 Bharatanatyam Dancers Secure Guinness World Record

Sri Lanka's capital has etched its name into the record books after more than 5,000 Bharatanatyam dancers gathered in Colombo to claim a prestigious Guinness World Record, in what stands as a landmark moment for the country's cultural and artistic community.

A Historic Gathering of Classical Dancers

The remarkable event saw thousands of performers come together to execute the traditional South Indian classical dance form in unison, surpassing the threshold required to secure official recognition from Guinness World Records. The sheer scale of the performance made it one of the most significant cultural spectacles witnessed in Sri Lanka in recent memory.

Bharatanatyam's Deep Roots in Sri Lanka

Bharatanatyam, one of the oldest and most revered classical dance forms originating from South India, holds a cherished place within Sri Lanka's Tamil community and has long been practised and celebrated across the island. The art form is characterised by its intricate footwork, expressive hand gestures, and elaborate costumes, requiring years of dedicated training to master.

The achievement in Colombo is being widely celebrated as a tribute to the dedication of countless students, teachers, and institutions that have kept this classical tradition alive and thriving on Sri Lankan soil.

Pride Across the Nation

The record-breaking feat has drawn an outpouring of pride from communities across Sri Lanka, with the event serving not only as a celebration of artistic excellence but also as a powerful statement of cultural identity and unity. Organisers and participants alike have hailed the occasion as a defining moment for the promotion of classical arts in the country.

This achievement underscores Sri Lanka's growing ambition to position itself as a vibrant hub of cultural heritage, further cementing Colombo's reputation as a city capable of staging world-class events of historical significance.

Related Video