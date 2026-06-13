Wyatt-Hodge's Stunning Century Crushes Sri Lanka as England Post Record Women's T20 World Cup Win

England batter Tammy Wyatt-Hodge delivered a breathtaking century to power her side to a record-breaking victory over Sri Lanka at the Women's T20 World Cup, leaving the island nation's cricketers with a mountain to climb in the tournament.

A Commanding English Performance

Wyatt-Hodge's remarkable innings proved the centrepiece of an England batting display that overwhelmed the Sri Lankan side, with the visitors posting a total that set a new record in the Women's T20 World Cup competition. The century, a rare and celebrated achievement in the shortest format of the game, underscored England's formidable batting depth and their intent to make a serious challenge for the title.

The Sri Lankan women's team, who have been working hard to establish themselves among the top sides in international women's cricket, found themselves unable to contain England's aggressive strokeplay as the runs flowed freely throughout the innings.

Tough Day for the Lankan Lions

For Sri Lankan supporters, the match served as a sobering reminder of the gap that still exists between their side and the established powerhouses of the women's game. Despite the passion and determination shown by the Sri Lankan players, England's clinical execution proved far too strong on the day.

The Sri Lankan women's cricket team will be hoping to regroup and draw valuable lessons from this experience as they look to remain competitive in the remainder of the tournament.

Record Books Rewritten

The victory will be remembered as one of England's finest performances in Women's T20 World Cup history, with Wyatt-Hodge's century etching her name firmly into the tournament's record books. Her achievement stands as a milestone not only for English cricket but for the women's game as a whole, highlighting the increasing quality and entertainment value that the Women's T20 World Cup continues to deliver on the global stage.

Cricket fans in Sri Lanka and around the world will be watching closely as the tournament progresses to see whether England can maintain this level of brilliance and go all the way to claim the coveted title.

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