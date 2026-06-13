Trump Claims Iran Nuclear Deal Set for Sunday Signing, Vows to Open Strait of Hormuz

United States President Donald Trump has announced that a landmark agreement with Iran is expected to be signed on Sunday, declaring that the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz will be opened to all nations as part of the deal.

Trump's Announcement

Trump made the announcement through a post on his Truth Social platform, stating that negotiations with Tehran had reached a conclusion and that a formal signing ceremony was imminent. The statement has drawn significant international attention given the long-standing tensions between Washington and Tehran over Iran's nuclear programme.

Significance of the Strait of Hormuz

The Strait of Hormuz is one of the world's most critical maritime chokepoints, through which a substantial portion of global oil supplies passes. Any agreement affecting navigation rights through the strait carries enormous implications for international energy markets and global trade.

The strait connects the Persian Gulf to the Gulf of Oman

Approximately 20 percent of global oil trade passes through the waterway

Iran has previously threatened to close the strait during periods of heightened tension with the West

Global Implications

For Sri Lanka, which is heavily dependent on oil imports, any stabilisation of Persian Gulf shipping routes could have a direct bearing on fuel prices and the country's import expenditure. A more secure and open Strait of Hormuz would ease pressure on global crude oil prices, potentially offering some relief to import-dependent economies across South Asia.

Trump stated via Truth Social that the deal with Iran would be signed on Sunday and that the Strait of Hormuz would be opened to all.

Further details regarding the specific terms of the agreement, including any provisions relating to Iran's nuclear activities, had not been fully disclosed at the time of reporting. The international community, including key regional players and European signatories to previous Iran nuclear frameworks, is expected to respond to the announcement in the coming hours.

This development marks a potentially significant shift in US foreign policy toward Iran, which has been characterised by sanctions, diplomatic isolation, and at times open confrontation over recent years. Whether Sunday's expected signing will hold and what verification mechanisms will be included remain critical questions yet to be answered.

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