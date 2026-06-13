SriLankan Airlines Flight UL606 Makes Emergency Landing After Lightning Strike Hits Engine Over Colombo

A SriLankan Airlines passenger flight was forced to make an emergency landing after its engine was struck by lightning during operations over Colombo, in an incident that has drawn significant attention to aviation safety in the region.

What Happened

Flight UL606, operated by SriLankan Airlines, declared an emergency after the aircraft suffered a severe lightning strike to one of its engines. The incident occurred in the skies over Colombo, prompting the flight crew to take immediate precautionary action and divert the aircraft for an emergency landing.

Passenger Safety

Authorities confirmed that the emergency procedures were carried out in accordance with established aviation safety protocols. The swift response by the flight crew ensured that all passengers and crew members on board were kept safe throughout the ordeal. No fatalities or serious injuries have been reported in connection with the incident.

Airline and Aviation Response

SriLankan Airlines, the national carrier, has yet to issue a comprehensive public statement detailing the full extent of the damage sustained by the aircraft. Aviation authorities are expected to launch a formal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the lightning strike and the subsequent emergency landing.

Lightning Strikes and Aviation

While lightning strikes on commercial aircraft are not uncommon worldwide, severe engine impacts of this nature can pose serious risks and require immediate crew intervention. Modern commercial aircraft are designed to withstand typical lightning events, but the intensity of this particular strike warranted emergency protocols being activated.

Flight UL606 was operated by SriLankan Airlines

The aircraft sustained a lightning strike to its engine over Colombo

An emergency landing was successfully executed

All passengers and crew are reported to be safe

An investigation is expected to be conducted by aviation authorities

The incident serves as a reminder of the critical importance of rigorous safety standards and the readiness of flight crews to respond swiftly under emergency conditions. Sri Lanka's aviation sector will be closely monitoring the outcome of any formal investigation into the event.

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