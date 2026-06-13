Sri Lanka Women Suffer Heavy 87-Run Defeat to England in T20 World Cup Opener

Sri Lanka's women's cricket team endured a disappointing start to the ICC Women's T20 World Cup, suffering a comprehensive 87-run defeat at the hands of England in the tournament's opening match.

England Set a Commanding Target

England's batters put on a dominant display, posting a formidable total that left Sri Lanka with a mountain to climb. The English side's disciplined and aggressive batting performance set the tone early, making it clear that Sri Lanka would need something extraordinary to pull off a victory.

Sri Lanka Struggle to Chase

The Sri Lankan batting lineup failed to rise to the challenge, crumbling under pressure as England's bowlers maintained a stranglehold throughout the innings. The team was unable to build meaningful partnerships, and wickets fell at regular intervals, ultimately leaving them well short of the target by 87 runs.

A Tough Lesson for the Lions

While the result will sting, it serves as a stark reminder of the gap that still exists between Sri Lanka's women's side and the top-ranked teams in world cricket. For the Sri Lankan squad, this opening loss underlines the areas that demand urgent attention if they are to make a meaningful impression as the tournament progresses.

Despite the heavy defeat, Sri Lanka still have further matches ahead in the group stage, and the team will be hoping to regroup, rebuild their confidence, and deliver a far more competitive performance in the coming fixtures.

Cricket fans across the island will be watching closely, hopeful that the national women's side can find their footing and demonstrate what they are truly capable of on the world stage.

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