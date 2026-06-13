Ratmalana Man Nabbed With Rs. 20 Million Worth of Hashish

A 29-year-old man has been taken into custody in Ratmalana following the discovery of a substantial cache of hashish narcotics estimated to be worth more than Rs. 20 million, authorities have confirmed.

The arrest marks yet another significant drug seizure in the Western Province, as law enforcement agencies continue to intensify their crackdown on narcotics trafficking across the island.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the arrest, including the precise location within Ratmalana and the quantity of the seized hashish, are expected to be disclosed as investigations progress. The suspect is currently being held in custody pending further inquiries.

Drug-related arrests have been on the rise in Sri Lanka in recent months, with authorities stepping up operations targeting both street-level dealers and those suspected of involvement in larger distribution networks.

The case has been handed over to the relevant investigative authorities for further examination, and the suspect is likely to face charges under Sri Lanka's stringent narcotics laws, which carry severe penalties including lengthy prison terms upon conviction.

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