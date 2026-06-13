Passenger Train Derails in Rambukkana, Disrupting Rail Services

A train derailment occurred in the Rambukkana area, disrupting rail services along the affected route, according to reports.

The incident, which took place in the Rambukkana region, caused an interruption to normal train operations, prompting authorities to respond to the scene.

Rambukkana, located in the Kegalle District of the Sabaragamuwa Province, sits along a key railway corridor connecting Colombo to the hill country, making any disruption along this stretch particularly significant for daily commuters and passengers travelling to the central highlands.

Services Affected

The derailment is understood to have affected train movements in the area, with railway officials working to assess the situation and restore normal operations as swiftly as possible.

Sri Lanka Railways has faced ongoing challenges with ageing infrastructure and rolling stock in recent years, with incidents along various routes periodically causing delays and service interruptions for thousands of daily passengers who rely on rail transport.

Authorities Respond

Railway personnel and relevant authorities were deployed to the site following the incident. Further details regarding the cause of the derailment, any injuries, and the extent of damage to the track or rolling stock are yet to be officially confirmed.

Passengers are advised to check with Sri Lanka Railways for updates on service availability and alternative transport arrangements while restoration work is carried out.

Related Video