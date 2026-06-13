Parliamentary Finance Committee Puts Central Bank Officials on the Spot Over NDB Oversight Failures

Sri Lanka's Committee on Public Finance (CoPF) has summoned and closely questioned Central Bank officials over alleged lapses in regulatory oversight linked to a financial scandal involving the National Development Bank (NDB), raising serious concerns about the integrity of the country's banking supervision framework.

Tough Questions in the Committee Room

Members of the CoPF subjected Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) representatives to intense scrutiny during a recent parliamentary session, demanding explanations for what the committee described as significant failures in monitoring and oversight that allowed irregularities at NDB to go unchecked.

Lawmakers pressed officials on why warning signs were not acted upon sooner and whether existing regulatory mechanisms were adequate to prevent such lapses from occurring within a major financial institution.

Concerns Over Regulatory Framework

The grilling reflects growing parliamentary unease over the effectiveness of the Central Bank's supervisory role over commercial and development banks operating in Sri Lanka. Committee members questioned whether the CBSL had the necessary tools, authority, and institutional will to enforce compliance and identify misconduct at an early stage.

The NDB scandal has prompted calls from several parliamentarians for a thorough review of how financial institutions are monitored, with some members suggesting that current oversight mechanisms contain critical gaps that must be urgently addressed.

Accountability Under the Spotlight

The CoPF, which is tasked with scrutinising public financial management and accountability, made clear that it expects concrete answers and remedial action from the Central Bank. Officials were urged to provide a full account of the circumstances that led to the oversight failures and to outline what corrective measures would be put in place going forward.

The committee's intervention signals that parliament is unwilling to allow such lapses to be brushed aside, particularly at a time when public confidence in Sri Lanka's financial institutions remains fragile following years of economic turbulence.

What Comes Next

Central Bank officials are expected to submit a detailed response to the committee outlining the steps being taken to strengthen supervisory processes. The CoPF is likely to continue its oversight hearings on the matter, and further sessions may be convened depending on the adequacy of the Central Bank's explanations.

The outcome of this inquiry is being closely watched by financial sector stakeholders, depositors, and civil society groups who have long called for greater transparency and accountability within Sri Lanka's banking regulatory environment.

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