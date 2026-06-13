NBRO Issues Landslide Warnings for Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura Districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has activated its Landslide Early Warning Centre to issue alerts covering three vulnerable districts, urging residents and authorities to remain on heightened alert amid prevailing weather conditions.

Warning Period and Coverage

The warnings, issued by the NBRO's Landslide Early Warning Centre, are in effect from 4.00 p.m. on 13th June 2026 through to 4.00 p.m. on 14th June 2026, spanning a 24-hour window. The three districts placed under the advisory are Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura — areas historically known for their susceptibility to landslide events during periods of intense rainfall.

Alert Level Issued

Authorities have designated a Level I (Yellow) landslide early warning for the affected districts. A Yellow-level alert signals early risk conditions and calls on communities in landslide-prone areas to stay informed, monitor their surroundings closely and be prepared to act swiftly should conditions deteriorate.

Residents Urged to Take Precautions

Residents living in low-lying slopes, hillside settlements and areas with a known history of ground instability in the three districts are strongly advised to:

Monitor updates from the NBRO and relevant government authorities regularly

Avoid unnecessary movement near steep slopes, embankments or unstable terrain

Heed evacuation instructions from local officials without delay if conditions worsen

Report any signs of ground cracking, unusual water seepage or slope movement to authorities immediately

The NBRO's Landslide Early Warning Centre continues to monitor ground and rainfall conditions across the island and may revise or extend warning levels depending on developments.

Kalutara, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura are among Sri Lanka's most landslide-vulnerable districts, with communities in elevated and hilly terrain facing recurring risks during the southwest monsoon season. Authorities are calling for public vigilance and cooperation to minimise potential harm to life and property.