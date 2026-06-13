Live Sri Lanka’s news, updated around the clock FB X YT
Latest PoliticsCrimeBusinessGeneralTechnologySportsHealthWeatherTravelDevelopmentLawSecurityEducationEntertainmentSinhalaTamil
General

Kapruka Makes History as Sri Lanka's First Tech Company to Welcome AI Agents Into Its Online Store

13 Jun 2026 By Lankanewspapers.com Local
Read in: Englishසිංහල
4 Comments
Kapruka Makes History as Sri Lanka's First Tech Company to Welcome AI Agents Into Its Online Store

Sri Lanka's leading e-commerce platform Kapruka has etched its name in the country's technology history by becoming the first local tech company to open its online store to artificial intelligence agents, marking a significant milestone in the nation's digital commerce landscape.

A Landmark Moment for Sri Lankan E-Commerce

The move positions Kapruka at the forefront of a rapidly evolving global trend, where AI-powered agents are increasingly being deployed to browse, select, and purchase products on behalf of human users. By opening its platform to these intelligent systems, Kapruka is signalling a bold step forward in how Sri Lankan businesses embrace next-generation technology.

What This Means for Shoppers and Businesses

AI agents are software systems capable of autonomously performing tasks — including online shopping — based on instructions or learned preferences from users. With Kapruka now accommodating such agents, Sri Lankan consumers could soon see a future where their AI assistants handle routine purchases without any manual intervention.

This development carries broad implications for the local tech and retail sectors, including:

  • Faster, automated purchasing experiences for consumers
  • Greater integration between AI platforms and local e-commerce infrastructure
  • New opportunities for Sri Lankan businesses to align with global digital commerce standards

Pioneering the Path Ahead

Kapruka's decision places Sri Lanka on the map as a market responsive to emerging AI-driven commerce trends that are already gaining traction in more technologically advanced economies. As AI agent adoption grows worldwide, being an early mover could give Kapruka a competitive advantage in attracting both local and international users who rely on such tools.

The announcement has been widely regarded as a defining moment for Sri Lanka's technology sector, demonstrating that local companies are not merely observers of global innovation but active participants shaping the future of digital trade.

Related Video

💬 Join the Discussion 4

See what readers are saying — and add your view.

I
Ishara Gunawardena 13 Jun 2026

hope they dont just use this for fake bulk orders and mess up the system

S
Sanduni Jayawardena 13 Jun 2026

so now robots can buy gifts on my behalf? interesting concept

S
Suresh Wijesinghe 13 Jun 2026

finally something innovative from a local company, good to see

K
Kasun Perera 13 Jun 2026

but do we even know what "AI agents" means here, bit vague no

Add to the conversation — you’ll sign in with Google to post. No links, text only.

Related Stories