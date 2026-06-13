IMF Review Team Touches Down in Sri Lanka for Third Assessment of Economic Reform Programme

A team of officials from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has arrived in Sri Lanka to conduct the third review of the country's ongoing economic reform programme, marking another significant milestone in the island nation's recovery journey from its worst financial crisis in modern history.

Review Process Underway

The visiting IMF delegation is expected to engage in a series of discussions with Sri Lankan government officials, central bank representatives, and key stakeholders to assess the progress made under the reform programme. The review will evaluate whether Sri Lanka has met the agreed benchmarks and conditions tied to the IMF's financial assistance package.

Sri Lanka entered into a bailout agreement with the IMF following the devastating economic collapse of 2022, which saw the country face severe shortages of fuel, medicine, and other essential goods, while foreign exchange reserves hit critically low levels. The programme has since served as a crucial lifeline for stabilising the economy and restoring investor confidence.

Progress on Reform Targets

Previous reviews under the programme yielded broadly positive assessments, with Sri Lanka largely meeting its fiscal consolidation targets and implementing structural reforms aimed at improving revenue collection, strengthening public financial management, and addressing longstanding vulnerabilities in the economy.

The third review is expected to scrutinise continued efforts in areas such as tax policy, state-owned enterprise restructuring, and social safety net improvements designed to protect the most vulnerable segments of the population during the adjustment period.

Importance for Sri Lanka's Recovery

Successful completion of the third review would unlock the next tranche of funding under the IMF arrangement, providing further support to the government's stabilisation efforts and bolstering Sri Lanka's credibility with other international creditors and development partners.

Economists and market observers will be closely watching the outcome of the review, as it carries significant implications for Sri Lanka's debt restructuring process and its broader path toward sustainable economic growth.

The government has repeatedly emphasised its commitment to the reform agenda, describing the IMF programme as a necessary framework for rebuilding the economy on a more resilient and transparent foundation.

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