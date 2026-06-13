England Shatter Women's T20 World Cup Scoring Record in Crushing Defeat of Sri Lanka

England's Danni Wyatt-Hodge delivered a stunning batting performance to propel her side to a record-breaking total in the Women's T20 World Cup, leaving Sri Lanka on the wrong end of a historic scoreline in what proved to be a dominant display by the defending champions.

A Record-Breaking England Innings

England posted the highest team total ever recorded in the history of the Women's T20 World Cup, with Wyatt-Hodge's explosive contribution at the top of the order setting the foundations for an extraordinary innings. The England batting lineup punished the Sri Lankan bowling attack relentlessly, finding boundaries with alarming regularity throughout their allotted overs.

Wyatt-Hodge, one of England's most destructive opening batters, was the standout performer, anchoring the innings while also playing her natural attacking game to devastating effect. Her knock left Sri Lankan fielders scrambling and the bowling side struggling to contain the flow of runs.

Sri Lanka Overwhelmed

The Sri Lankan side, who came into the match hoping to make a mark on the tournament, found themselves thoroughly outclassed as England's total mounted into record territory. The task of chasing down such a mammoth score proved beyond Sri Lanka, who were ultimately beaten by a significant margin.

The result will be a disappointing one for Sri Lankan cricket supporters, as the team's bowlers had no answer to England's relentless stroke play. The match highlighted the gulf that still exists between the two sides at the highest level of the women's game.

A Statement of Intent From England

The victory sent a powerful message to the rest of the field competing in the Women's T20 World Cup, with England demonstrating the kind of batting firepower that makes them genuine contenders for the title. Wyatt-Hodge's performance in particular underlined why she is considered one of the most dangerous openers in the world format of the game.

For Sri Lanka, the heavy loss will serve as a stern reminder of the work still needed to close the gap on the world's leading women's cricket nations. However, the team will be eager to regroup and produce improved performances as the tournament progresses.

The record-setting total will go down as a landmark moment in Women's T20 World Cup history, and England will be hoping it marks the beginning of a successful tournament campaign.

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