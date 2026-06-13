Colombo District Declares Special Dengue Prevention Week from June 15 to 21

Health authorities in the Colombo District have taken a decisive step in the fight against dengue fever, declaring a Special Dengue Prevention Week to be observed from June 15 to 21. The announcement was made following a meeting of the Colombo District Dengue Control Committee, which resolved to implement the initiative in a bid to curb the spread of the disease across the district.

A Coordinated Response to a Growing Threat

The declaration reflects mounting concern among public health officials over dengue transmission levels in the Colombo District. By designating a dedicated prevention week, authorities aim to mobilise communities, local government bodies, and health workers in a unified effort to reduce mosquito breeding grounds and raise public awareness.

What Residents Can Expect

During the Special Dengue Prevention Week, residents are urged to take proactive steps at home and in their neighbourhoods. Key preventive measures typically promoted during such campaigns include:

Eliminating stagnant water from containers, flowerpots, and discarded items around the home

Ensuring proper disposal of waste materials that may collect rainwater

Using mosquito nets and repellents, particularly for young children and the elderly

Reporting suspected dengue cases to the nearest health facility without delay

A Timely Initiative

Dengue fever remains a serious public health challenge in Sri Lanka, with cases historically rising during and after the monsoon season when conditions favour mosquito breeding. The Colombo District, as the country's most densely populated region, is particularly vulnerable to outbreaks.

Health authorities are calling on all residents of the Colombo District to actively participate in prevention efforts during the designated week and to maintain vigilance beyond it.

Officials are expected to carry out inspections and awareness programmes across the district throughout the week, working alongside local councils and community organisations to maximise the impact of the campaign.

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