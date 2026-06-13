Colombo Bourse Bounces Back Strongly as Bargain Hunters Drive Indices Higher

The Colombo Stock Exchange (CSE) staged a sharp and welcome recovery yesterday, reversing the losses sustained in the previous trading session as bargain hunters moved decisively to capitalise on lower valuations across the market floor.

Both Indices Post Significant Gains

The renewed buying activity drove both key market indices firmly into positive territory by the close of trade. The All Share Price Index (ASPI) recorded a notable climb of 372.93 points, reflecting broad-based investor confidence returning to the bourse after a difficult preceding session.

The S&P SL20 index, which tracks the performance of the exchange's most liquid and actively traded blue-chip counters, also moved upward in tandem with the ASPI, signalling that the recovery was not limited to a narrow segment of the market.

Bargain Hunters Fuel the Turnaround

Market observers pointed to the active participation of bargain hunters as the primary catalyst behind the rebound. Investors who had been monitoring price dips following the previous day's setbacks appeared to seize the opportunity, injecting fresh momentum into proceedings on the trading floor.

Such recoveries are not uncommon on the CSE when valuations dip to levels considered attractive by retail and institutional investors alike, often triggering swift corrective upswings within short timeframes.

Market Sentiment Shows Resilience

The turnaround will be seen as an encouraging sign for market participants who have been closely watching the CSE's performance amid broader economic developments in Sri Lanka. A single-session recovery of this magnitude in the ASPI underscores the underlying resilience of investor sentiment on the local bourse.

Analysts are likely to monitor whether yesterday's gains can be sustained in subsequent sessions, or whether the market will face further volatility in the near term as both domestic and global economic factors continue to influence trading behaviour in Colombo.