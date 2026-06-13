China's CHEC Chairman Meets President Dissanayake, Reaffirms Commitment to Sri Lanka Projects

The chairman of China Harbour Engineering Company (CHEC), one of China's most prominent state-owned infrastructure conglomerates, has held discussions with Sri Lankan President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, expressing strong confidence in the country's ongoing development trajectory and the bilateral partnership between the two nations.

High-Level Engagement

The meeting, confirmed by the Presidential Media Division (PMD), signals continued Chinese interest in Sri Lanka's infrastructure landscape at a time when the island nation is navigating a careful path of economic recovery following its historic financial crisis. The CHEC chairman's visit underscores the strategic importance Beijing places on maintaining active engagement with Colombo.

CHEC, a subsidiary of China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), has been deeply involved in several landmark infrastructure projects across Sri Lanka, including port development and road construction initiatives that have shaped the country's built environment over the past two decades.

Confidence in Sri Lanka's Future

During the discussions, the CHEC chairman conveyed optimism regarding Sri Lanka's economic prospects and reaffirmed the company's readiness to deepen its investment footprint in the country. The meeting reflects a broader trend of Chinese state enterprises reasserting their presence in Sri Lanka amid the nation's gradual stabilisation under the International Monetary Fund's extended support programme.

President Dissanayake, who assumed office late last year on a platform emphasising accountability and equitable development, has been conducting a series of high-level engagements with international investors and foreign partners as part of efforts to attract quality investment and rebuild confidence in Sri Lanka's economic governance.

Broader Context

China remains one of Sri Lanka's most significant bilateral creditors and infrastructure partners. CHEC in particular has been associated with major projects such as the Colombo Port City development and the Hambantota Port, both of which have drawn considerable attention from regional observers and international financial institutions alike.

The renewed engagement comes as Sri Lanka works to balance its relationships with multiple global partners, including India, Japan, and Western nations, while managing its debt restructuring obligations with Chinese lenders — a critical component of the country's overall debt resolution process.

Further details regarding any specific project discussions or new agreements emerging from the meeting were not immediately disclosed by the Presidential Media Division.