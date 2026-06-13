CBSL Distances Itself from Kasagala Green Plantation, Launches Probe

Sri Lanka's Central Bank has moved to clarify that it does not regulate Kasagala Green Plantation, while simultaneously announcing that it will conduct an investigation into the entity, raising fresh concerns about the company's operations and its dealings with the public.

Central Bank Steps In

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) issued a statement distancing itself from Kasagala Green Plantation, making clear that the organisation does not fall under its regulatory oversight. The clarification comes amid growing public interest in the plantation company and questions surrounding its financial activities.

Despite asserting that it holds no regulatory authority over the entity, the CBSL confirmed that it would nonetheless proceed with an investigation — a move that signals the bank's intent to determine whether any unlawful financial conduct may have taken place, particularly activities that could fall under laws governing unauthorised deposit-taking or investment schemes.

Public Cautioned

The development is a significant one for Sri Lankan investors and members of the public who may have engaged with Kasagala Green Plantation. Authorities have in recent years intensified scrutiny of entities that operate outside established regulatory frameworks, especially those that solicit funds from the general public under the guise of agricultural or plantation investments.

The Central Bank has previously warned citizens to exercise caution before placing money with any company that is not formally licensed or supervised by a recognised financial regulatory body in Sri Lanka.

Investigation Underway

While specific details regarding the scope and timeline of the investigation have not yet been disclosed, the CBSL's decision to act reflects growing institutional concern over entities operating in regulatory grey areas. Investigators are expected to examine whether Kasagala Green Plantation has engaged in any activities that contravene the Finance Business Act or other applicable financial legislation.

Members of the public who have entered into any financial arrangement with Kasagala Green Plantation are advised to remain attentive to further announcements from the Central Bank as the investigation progresses.

Related Video