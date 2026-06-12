Verdict in Easter Sunday Attack Case Against Former IGP Pujith Jayasundara Set for July 31

The Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar has announced that it will deliver its verdict on July 31 in the high-profile case against former Inspector General of Police Pujith Jayasundara, stemming from the devastating Easter Sunday attacks of 2019.

A Long-Awaited Judgment

The announcement marks a significant milestone in one of Sri Lanka's most consequential criminal proceedings, which has been closely followed by victims, their families, and the broader public since the catastrophic bombings that claimed hundreds of lives on April 21, 2019.

Pujith Jayasundara, who served as the country's top police official at the time of the attacks, has faced legal scrutiny over allegations related to his conduct and the failure of security authorities to act on advance intelligence warnings ahead of the coordinated suicide bombings.

Background of the Case

The Easter Sunday attacks targeted multiple churches and luxury hotels across Sri Lanka simultaneously, killing over 260 people and injuring hundreds more. The tragedy sparked widespread outrage and raised urgent questions about intelligence failures and the accountability of senior security officials.

Jayasundara was among the high-ranking officials accused of neglecting prior warnings that could have potentially prevented the massacre. He was subsequently removed from his position and faced legal proceedings before the Colombo Permanent High Court Trial-at-Bar, a special judicial body constituted to hear complex and serious cases.

Significance for Victims and the Nation

For the families of those who lost their lives in the bombings, the forthcoming verdict represents a moment of reckoning after years of grief and a prolonged wait for justice. Civil society groups and victim advocacy organisations have consistently called for full accountability at the highest levels of the security establishment.

The July 31 date is expected to draw considerable public and media attention, as the outcome will be seen as a measure of Sri Lanka's commitment to holding powerful institutions and individuals responsible for failures that cost ordinary citizens their lives.

Further details regarding the proceedings are anticipated as the verdict date approaches.

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