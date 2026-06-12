US Navy Warship USS Canberra Docks at Colombo Port in Landmark Visit

A United States Navy warship has arrived at the Port of Colombo, marking another significant moment in the maritime relationship between Sri Lanka and the United States.

USS Canberra Arrives in Colombo

The USS Canberra (LCS 30), an Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ship belonging to the United States Navy, sailed into Colombo harbour in what is being seen as a notable port call for the island nation.

The Independence-variant Littoral Combat Ships are among the most versatile and modern vessels in the US Navy's fleet, designed for operations in shallow coastal waters as well as open seas. These fast and agile warships are built to carry out a wide range of missions, including surface warfare, anti-submarine operations, and mine countermeasures.

A Symbol of Naval Engagement

The arrival of the USS Canberra at Colombo's strategic port underscores the growing defence and diplomatic ties between Washington and Colombo. Port visits by US Navy vessels are widely regarded as expressions of goodwill and cooperation between the two nations, as well as a demonstration of American naval presence in the Indian Ocean region.

Sri Lanka's location along major Indian Ocean shipping lanes continues to make Colombo a point of interest for naval powers operating in the region.

Further details regarding the duration of the visit and any planned bilateral engagements between the ship's crew and Sri Lankan naval counterparts had not been officially announced at the time of reporting.