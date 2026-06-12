Undercover Investigation Reveals Disturbing Abuse of Elephants Used in Sri Lanka's Festivals and Tourism Trade

A new undercover investigation by animal rights organisation Lady Freethinker has shed light on the widespread mistreatment of elephants being used across Sri Lanka's cultural festival circuit and tourism industry, raising serious concerns about the welfare of the country's most revered animal.

Chained and Costumed for Human Entertainment

The investigation documented elephants being kept in chains and dressed in elaborate costumes to serve the demands of religious festivals and tourist attractions throughout the island. The findings paint a troubling picture of animals subjected to physical restraint and psychological stress in the name of tradition and commercial gain.

Elephants featured in Sri Lanka's famous perahera processions and tourist camps were among those observed enduring conditions that animal welfare advocates describe as deeply inhumane. The use of heavy chains, restrictive training methods, and prolonged confinement were among the practices highlighted in the probe.

A Conflict Between Culture and Compassion

Sri Lanka holds a deep cultural and religious connection to elephants, with the animals playing a central role in Buddhist ceremonies and festivals. However, animal welfare groups argue that this reverence has not translated into adequate protections for the elephants themselves, many of whom are privately owned and subject to little regulatory oversight.

Critics have long maintained that the conditions in which captive elephants are kept — often tethered for extended periods with minimal space to move — cause lasting physical and mental harm to the animals. The Lady Freethinker investigation adds further documented evidence to these long-standing concerns.

Calls for Stronger Protections

The findings have renewed calls from local and international animal rights advocates for the Sri Lankan government to strengthen enforcement of existing animal protection laws and introduce more rigorous standards for the keeping and use of captive elephants.

Stricter licensing and monitoring of elephant owners and handlers

Limitations on the number of public events in which a single elephant can participate

Independent welfare inspections at festival grounds and tourist facilities

Greater public awareness campaigns regarding ethical elephant tourism

Animal welfare organisations stress that genuine respect for elephants must go beyond symbolic reverence and translate into concrete protections that safeguard the physical and psychological wellbeing of every captive animal in the country.

Tourism Industry Under Scrutiny

The investigation also places Sri Lanka's elephant tourism sector under renewed international scrutiny at a time when the country is actively working to rebuild its tourism industry. Experts warn that failure to address these welfare concerns could damage Sri Lanka's reputation among ethically conscious travellers, a growing segment of the global tourism market.

Wildlife authorities and the Department of Animal Production and Health have yet to issue a formal response to the findings. Animal rights advocates say they hope the investigation will prompt urgent dialogue between government bodies, elephant owners, and conservation groups to bring about meaningful reform.