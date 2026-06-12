Online Propaganda Machinery: How Gotabaya's Travel Ban Triggered a Digital Defence Campaign for Suresh Sallay

A Court Order That Sparked an Online Storm

When a Colombo court issued a travel ban against former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on 3 June, few anticipated that the legal development would set off a carefully orchestrated campaign of online misinformation — one designed not merely to defend the former president, but to shield a far less publicly visible figure: former State Intelligence Service Director Suresh Sallay.

The Digital Defence Network

Research into Sri Lanka's online information landscape has revealed a striking pattern. Following the court order against Gotabaya Rajapaksa, coordinated activity across social media platforms surged with a clear and calculated objective — to reframe public narratives around Suresh Sallay, a senior intelligence official whose name has featured prominently in ongoing legal and political controversies in the country.

The campaign appeared to exploit the heightened public attention generated by the travel ban, using the moment to flood digital spaces with content sympathetic to Sallay while simultaneously discrediting those raising accountability concerns.

Coordinated Messaging, Familiar Tactics

Analysts tracking Sri Lankan political discourse online noted that the content defending Sallay bore the hallmarks of organised influence operations — repetitive messaging across multiple accounts, rapid amplification of specific talking points, and targeted harassment of journalists and civil society voices critical of the intelligence establishment.

These tactics are not new to Sri Lanka's digital environment. However, the scale and speed of the response following the 3 June court ruling suggested a degree of coordination that went beyond spontaneous public sentiment.

The travel ban on Gotabaya Rajapaksa appears to have functioned as a trigger event — one that activated pre-existing networks of online defenders who pivoted swiftly to protect associated figures facing scrutiny.

Why Suresh Sallay?

Suresh Sallay has faced significant public and legal scrutiny in recent years, with questions raised about the conduct of the State Intelligence Service during his tenure. Critics have linked his name to controversies ranging from surveillance of political opponents to broader concerns about the intelligence apparatus operating beyond lawful boundaries during the Rajapaksa administration.

The apparent effort to rehabilitate his public image online — timed precisely to a moment when media attention was focused on his former political patron — raises serious questions about who is orchestrating these campaigns and what resources are being deployed to sustain them.

Implications for Sri Lanka's Information Space

The findings carry important implications for Sri Lanka's broader democratic health. When coordinated digital campaigns are able to shift narratives around accountability and legal proceedings, the public's ability to access accurate information is directly undermined.

Sri Lankan civil society and media organisations have long warned that influence operations tied to political and military networks pose a growing threat to informed public discourse — particularly as accountability processes for conduct during and after the Rajapaksa era continue to unfold through the courts.

Coordinated social media activity spiked following the 3 June travel ban on Gotabaya Rajapaksa

The campaign focused on reframing narratives around Suresh Sallay, former Director of State Intelligence

Tactics included rapid amplification of pro-Sallay content and harassment of critical voices

Analysts warn such operations represent a sustained threat to accountability and public information

As Sri Lanka navigates its post-crisis political landscape, the intersection of judicial proceedings and online manipulation is emerging as a critical fault line — one that demands urgent attention from regulators, media practitioners, and the public alike.

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